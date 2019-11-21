immigration

No decision for Waukegan mother, son seeking US asylum from Honduras

By
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- Chicago's Immigration Court did not make a decision Wednesday on whether a Waukegan mother and her 8-year-old son can remain in the U.S.

The pair are seeking asylum in the United States from their homeland in Honduras.

The mother, Evelyn, and the father of Iker Velasquez testified Wednesday about being threatened by a politically connected gang in Honduras.

"I was to live in freedom," Iker said.

Since coming to the U.S., the Velasquez family has been living in Waukegan where Iker is currently enrolled in the second grade.

RELATED: Waukegan 5-year-old temporarily wins deportation battle

When Iker came to court two years ago, he was dressed as his favorite superhero Captain America.

Iker Velasquez



Wednesday, the judge heard more about the details about the fears and death threats against the Velasquez family for their work as an election judge and with a human rights organization.

The hearing was not able to finish with testimony Wednesday and has been scheduled to continue March 10.

At that time, the immigration judge will hear from an expert in Latin American gangs, followed by Iker who will be last to testify.

While in the states, Evelyn Velasquez has had another son who is now 3-years-old and is a U.S. citizen.

The father is also seeking asylum in a separate case.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywaukeganlake countycourt caseu.s. & worldimmigration
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
IMMIGRATION
Split Supreme Court appears ready to allow Trump to end DACA
News Fix: World's Largest Starbucks opening in Chicago
Supreme Court weighs future of DACA
Asylum seekers at Mexico border crossing face return to cartel country
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bank robbery suspect killed in NW Side 'gun battle' ID'd; cop, teen shot recovering
WATCH LIVE: State, defense officials to testify at impeachment hearing
Jussie Smollett files counterclaim against city saying prosecution was 'malicious'
Naperville student charged with hate crime after allegedly posting racist Craigslist ad
Teen stabbed near Red Line platform in Lakeview, fire officials say
Challengers say Jussie Smollett, trust will be campaign issues for Kim Foxx
Arrest warrant issued for ex-husband in Buffalo Grove double homicide
Show More
New task force aims to improve city's affordable housing
Blood donations saves life of Bronzeville woman living with sickle cell
Uber may audio record trips for safety
New alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim comes forward
8-year-old N.C. boy running out of time for kidney match
More TOP STORIES News