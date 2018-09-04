SOCIETY

Palo Alto, Calif. nurse discovers colleague was premature baby she treated years ago

EMBED </>More Videos

Nearly 30 years after they first crossed paths at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford, a nurse discovered her colleague was a premature baby she treated. (Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford)

PALO ALTO, Calif. --
Thousands of people on social media are sharing a photo showing a heart-warming reunion between a neonatal intensive care unit nurse and one of her former patients.

Nurse Vilma Wong discovered her new colleague Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford was the premature baby she cared for 28-years ago.

RELATED: Packard Children's patient reunites with doctor who helped save her life

Brandon Seminatore is healthy and is currently a second year pediatric neurology resident at Packard Children's.

During his morning rounds on the NICU last month, Vilma recognized his name and asked him some questions before confirming her suspicions.

For more stories, photos and videos on reunions, visit this page.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societynursesreunionbabyhealthlucile packard children's hospitalfeel goodbuzzworthybirthu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Packard Children's patient reunites with doctor who helped save her life
SOCIETY
Male doctor apologizes for saying female doctors 'do not work as hard'
Woman wins $2 million in her 1st spin at slot machine
Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes to Ariana Grande
Police crack down on illegal parking after I-Team report
More Society
Top Stories
7 injured after SUV flies off Lake Shore Drive onto construction equipment on North Side
CPS students head back to school Tuesday
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot and humid
Tiffany Van Dyke speaks out ahead of husband's trial for Laquan McDonald murder
Kankakee County backs memorial to George Ryan, 2 other ex-governors
Gang took turns 'hacking' man to death with machete: Houston police
Woman's body recovered after Colorado River boat crash; 3 still missing
Colton Underwood is the next 'Bachelor'
Show More
Arlington Heights considering truancy fines for parents
Tropical Storm Gordon strengthens, expected to hit Gulf Coast as hurricane
Northwestern doctoral student among 6 fatally shot in Chicago weekend violence
12 demonstrators arrested attempting to disrupt traffic near O'Hare
More News