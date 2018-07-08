U.S. & WORLD

Oklahoma man faces jail time for overdue movie rental

Oklahoma man faces jail time for overdue movie rental. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on July 8, 2018. (WPVI)

OKLAHOMA --
An Oklahoma man is facing jail time for an overdue movie rental.

Lonnie Perry rented the movie "Ted" in 2014.

Shortly afterward, he became homeless and just threw the DVD in a box with the rest of his belongings.

He completely forgot about it until he got a letter from the District Attorney's Office.

They told him to pay $218 or go to jail.

"I just don't have that kind of money right off. I'll get it, and I'll pay it. I'll do what I have to do. I just think it could have gone a different route," said Perry.

The store will get $19 for the movie, plus $25 for lost profits.

The DA will get the rest.

Perry says the movie wasn't worth the $5 he paid to rent it.
