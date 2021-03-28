Our Chicago: Equity across city, economic resources

WATCH: Our Chicago Part 1

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10454466" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The neighborhoods of Chicago create the city's culture and need resources to thrive, said Sean Garrett, president and CEO of United Way of Metro Chicago.

WATCH: Our Chicago Part 2

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10454473" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Black and Latin communities in the West and South Sides have been most left behind, according to Dr. Helene Gayle, president and CEO of The Chicago Community Trust.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It has been more than a year since Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued a stay-at-home order and since then a lot has changed.Lives have been lost, businesses closed and inequities across the city's neighborhoods were laid bare.The mayor says "equity" will be central to the city's recovery.Dr. Helene Gayle, president and CEO of the Chicago Community Trust, said equity means a neighborhood that is safe, has a good school and nutritious groceries, a place to worship or do civic work and provides other parts of life."When I think about equity, it means that every neighborhood should have the things that allow us to live, play and work safely, and I think that's what all of us want as citizens of the city," said Dr. Gayle.Sean Garrett, President & CEO of the United Way of Metro Chicago, said the next step of help is to figure out how to make tangible changes that are different."We have to look at it across health, we have to look at it across neighborhood investment, we have to look at it across education. All these are the issues moving forward, but we can build back stronger," said Garrett.