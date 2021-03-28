Society

Our Chicago: Equity across city, economic resources

By Kay Cesinger
CHICAGO (WLS) -- It has been more than a year since Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued a stay-at-home order and since then a lot has changed.

Lives have been lost, businesses closed and inequities across the city's neighborhoods were laid bare.

The mayor says "equity" will be central to the city's recovery.

WATCH: Our Chicago Part 1



EMBED More News Videos

The neighborhoods of Chicago create the city's culture and need resources to thrive, said Sean Garrett, president and CEO of United Way of Metro Chicago.



Dr. Helene Gayle, president and CEO of the Chicago Community Trust, said equity means a neighborhood that is safe, has a good school and nutritious groceries, a place to worship or do civic work and provides other parts of life.

"When I think about equity, it means that every neighborhood should have the things that allow us to live, play and work safely, and I think that's what all of us want as citizens of the city," said Dr. Gayle.

WATCH: Our Chicago Part 2



EMBED More News Videos

The Black and Latin communities in the West and South Sides have been most left behind, according to Dr. Helene Gayle, president and CEO of The Chicago Community Trust.



Sean Garrett, President & CEO of the United Way of Metro Chicago, said the next step of help is to figure out how to make tangible changes that are different.

"We have to look at it across health, we have to look at it across neighborhood investment, we have to look at it across education. All these are the issues moving forward, but we can build back stronger," said Garrett.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyschool resourcesinternethome equitycoronavirus chicagoneighborhood
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
25K 1st dose Cook County vaccine appointments open Sunday as cases rise
Body camera video shows officers berating 5-year-old boy
Teacher's racist rant on Zoom recorded by 12-year-old's parent
Teen boy caught in crossfire of East Garfield Park shootout
Spring cleaning your home with these expert tips
Jurors face burden in Chauvin's high-profile trial over Floyd death
Oak Lawn carjacking ends in Palos Hills
Show More
Spiders take refuge on man's backyard fence amid Australia floods: VIDEO
Build relationships at work to improve overall life, expert says
'Back-alley' pizza raises thousands for charities
Chicago Weather: Clearing & chilly, breezy Sunday
1 killed, 3 hurt in River Grove party bus shooting: police
More TOP STORIES News