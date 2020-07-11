"Absolutely Horrible": President Trump shares sentiments on Vanessa Guillen's death

President Donald Trump spoke out about the horrific killing of Houstonianat Fort Hood.Trump made the remarks during a Noticias Telemundo interview Friday. He said he heard about her case on the news."I saw that on the news the other day. I thought it was terrible. I gave specific orders that I want to know everything about it," said President Trump. "They're going to be reporting to me on Monday about it. I'll be able to release something to you at that time. I thought it was horrible. I thought it was absolutely horrible."His remarks come as thousands of service members and veterans signed a letter demanding reforms over the military's handling of sexual harassment claims including the immediate relief and replacement of Guillen's chain of command, and zero enlistments of young Americans until demands are met.Stephanie Gattas is with the non-profit organization. She said change is coming, Guillen's case is the catalyst."The manner in which Vanessa Guillen was murdered was traumatic. I think that's what really sent some women over the edge. This is enough. Not one more," said Gattas. "This is going to be a pivotal time in history because there will be change. I know we will not stop at anything until those demands are met and until change is made."