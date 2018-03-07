SOCIETY

Why activists in Mexico are marrying trees

Women are marrying trees in Mexico to protest illegal logging. (Patricia Castellanos/AFP/Getty Images)

M'ballu Tejan-Sie
OAXACA, Mexico --
A group of women in Mexico love trees so much they put a ring on it. Activists in San Jacinto Amilpas in Oaxaca are marrying trees in an effort to bring awareness to illegal logging practices.

During the Marry a Tree event, women donned bridal gowns to take vows under the boughs of their sap-filled spouses.

Peruvian actor and environmentalist Richard Torres led the vow ceremony, which culminated in with the newly minted wives locking lips, or bark, with their hardwood husbands.

While the marriage is not legally binding, it shines a spotlight on illegal logging. The practice of unlawfully transporting and selling timber has had devastating environmental impacts in Mexico and has been blamed for an increase in droughts.
