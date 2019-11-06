Society

Radio host catching heat for comparing 'ok, boomer' to n-word

ROCHESTER, NY -- A radio host in Rochester is being schooled by the Internet for comparing the "n-word" to the phrase "OK, Boomer."

The phrase is getting more use by younger people as a way to criticize the older generation anytime they seem out-of-touch.

In a since-deleted tweet, 60-year-old radio host Bob Lonsberry said Monday, "Boomer' is the n-word of ageism."

Among the thousands of replies, "Jeopardy!" legend Ken Jennings tweeted, "Don't worry, I'm Mormon like this guy so it's okay: I can call him a boomer with the hard 'R'."

Dictionary.com also chimed in saying in part, "Boomer is an informal noun referring to a person born during a baby boom. The n-word is one of the most offensive words in the English language."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyradioracismu.s. & worldtwitter
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'We could tell that he did not want us there': Victims of alleged racist incident at Naperville Buffalo Wild Wings speak out
NB I-57 shut down near Markham after shooting near 159th Street
9 members of American family, including babies, killed in Mexico
Mayor already considering replacements for CPD Supt. Johnson: sources
Lawsuit: CPD raided wrong home in search for man already in prison
Crews demolish home teetering off of Lake Michigan cliff
Kittens glued to TV as black cat interrupts NFL game
Show More
Little Village pastor works to reduce gang violence, girl shot trick-or-treating still improving
Woman, 26, fatally shot inside parked car on SW Side ID'd
CPS releases proposed make-up days, amended budget
IHSA files appeal of temporary restraining order for CPS cross country sectional participants
Chicago AccuWeather: Cold with snow showers overnight
More TOP STORIES News