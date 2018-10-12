A man from Santa Clarita is breaking barriers. The Hart High School grad, who has cerebral palsy, signed a pro-contract with Nike.Justin Gallegos now goes to the University of Oregon and is in the school's running club.He's making history as the first athlete with cerebral palsy to seal a deal with Nike.Gallegos got the news about the 3-year contract after a recent race. The emotional moment was caught on camera.Gallegos, who once wore leg braces, called the contract proof that there's no such thing as a disability.