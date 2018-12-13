SOCIETY

Israel Idonije's 'Shop with a Cop' event spreads holiday cheer to deserving kids

Police officers were on hand to help with the festivities at the annual "Shop with a Cop" event hosted by Israel Idonije.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
From bowling to gift shopping, Thursday was a day of holiday fun for some very deserving children in Chicago.

Police officers were on hand to help with the festivities at the 13th annual "Shop with a Cop event. It is hosted each year by former Chicago Bear Israel Idonije.

"We want them to see that police officers are amazing people and people just like them," Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said.

"It's a great day. It's just about pouring love into these kids that will mean so much for the future of Chicago," Idonije said.

Kids paired up with officers, and a couple even decided to try on the gear.

"It's great to see them happy and having fun," Officer Stacey Johnson said. "It's good to get away from the bad stuff and see the good stuff."

The family of fallen officer Sam Jimenez also took part in the event. After going bowling, the group went to Target for the shopping -- with a police escort, of course.

There were only a few rules for the $100 spending spree: they have to buy something educational, and they have to buy something for themselves. In years past, the kids would come with a list of thing for everyone in their family but themselves.

The kids and cops had about an hour to find the right items, and at checkout, there was a little holiday cheer for everyone.
