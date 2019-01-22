SOCIETY

Snowball 2019: Help raise money for kids with HIV, AIDS

CHICAGO --
Young professionals will party at the Field Museum this weekend at one of Chicago's oldest galas.

The annual "Snowball" event has already raised millions of dollars for Lurie Children's Hospital's pediatric and adolescent HIV/AIDS program.


Mackenzie Roach, president of Junior Council, and Charlotte Cahill, Snowball chair, joined ABC7 News at 11 to share more about Sunday's black-tie event.

ABC7 Eyewitness News Anchor Judy Hsu will emcee Snowball this year.


To purchase tickets, visit juniorcouncil.org/snowball2019.
