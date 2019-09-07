CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation will honor Chicago's fallen heroes Saturday at the 2nd annual Commander Paul Bauer Softball Tournament.
About 20 teams made up of members of the Chicago Police Department and other law enforcement agencies will compete for the Bauer Cup, a 16-inch softball tournament.
The tournament is named in remembrance of the Cmdr. Bauer who was killed in 2018 while pursuing a suspect.
This year's friendly competition will not only honor fallen Officer Samuel Jimenez, who was killed in the shooting at Mercy Hospital, but also officers Conrad Gary and Eduardo Marmolejo, who both died while responding to reports of a man firing a gun.
All of the proceeds from this charity tournament will be donated to the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation.
First pitch is set for 9 a.m. at Hamlin Park on the city's Northwest Side.
2nd annual Cmdr. Paul Bauer Softball Tournament honors fallen CPD officers
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News