Society

Classmates help teen who lost legs in crash attend homecoming

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah -- A teen who lost both of her legs after a crash involving a suspected drunk driver didn't let that stop her from enjoying the virtual homecoming dance, thanks to her classmates.

Sarah Frei, 17, had to have her legs amputated back in July. The teen and three of her friends were on a road trip when they were hit head-on by a suspected drunk driver.

Because of the crash, Sarah was left paralyzed from the waist down.

The teen's homecoming was canceled for her class due to COVID-19, but her classmates decided to organize their own event and included her through a video call.

On the day of her virtual dance, the 17-year-old did her makeup and nurses painted her nails. She even posed in photos with her date, Andrew, at the Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City.

Follow her road to recovery journey through Instagram. A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help her and her family with expenses.

SEE ALSO:

8-year-old amputee gets Iron Man-themed bionic arm

Virtual Beauty Boot Camp helps teens find inner beauty to boost confidence
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyutahdrunk drivingteenamputeecrashhomecoming
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead after Waukegan home invasion
Dreadhead Cowboy charged after Dan Ryan horse ride, ISP says
Wisconsin added back on Chicago's emergency travel order
Louisville prepares for Breonna Taylor announcement
Pair flees scene after 7 cars struck in NW Side hit-and-run: police
Pritzker announces recreational marijuana dispensary application changes
Notre Dame-Wake Forest football game postponed after players test positive for COVID-19
Show More
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cool
Suburban doctor charged with sexually assaulting former co-worker in Oak Brook
Trump to announce SCOTUS pick Saturday, Romney won't block
IL reports 1,531 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths
Archdiocese of Chicago schools tackle in-person learning
More TOP STORIES News