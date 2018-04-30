CHICAGO PROUD

Superheroes surprise pediatric patients at Winfield hospital

EMBED </>More Videos

There were several superhero sightings in Winfield Monday as Spiderman, Superman, Captain America and more dropped in on pediatric patients to celebrate National Superhero Day. (WLS)

By
WINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) --
There were several superhero sightings in Winfield Monday as Spiderman, Superman, Captain America and more dropped in on pediatric patients to celebrate National Superhero Day.

The superheroes shared the same superpower: bringing joy to young patients at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.

Jahrel Banks, 14, is back in the hospital getting treatment for sickle cell anemia.

"I was surprised. Shocked," said Banks.

National Superhero Day celebrates patients, families, nurses, physicians and first responders, who join together to battle big health problems.

Volunteers in various costumes walked the hospital floors of the pediatric wing with wagons of toys to give away.

Jahrel was given a few presents and was paid a visit from Wonder Woman, his favorite.

"My kid was kind of down in the dumps dealing with his sickle cell crisis. When he heard about superheroes coming in, he brightened up," said his father Veldee Banks.

Several organizations teamed up to make this day special, including the Superhero Collective, run by Tim Brigham, or, as he was known Monday, Batman.

Brigham started the Superhero Collective a few years ago when his young son was in the hospital and he saw how staff went to great lengths to cheer up patients.

"We never know what we're gonna see or who we're gonna visit, but every single time the reactions were amazing," Brigham said.

Batman paid a visit to 8-year old Teagan Kunkel, who suffers from asthma.

"It's not comfortable or anything," said Kunkel.

"It's something nice where it cheers you up. Looking forward to keep going, getting better," said her father Jeremy Kunkel.

The hospital's window washers wanted to get in on the superhero fun, so they put on costumes and scaled the building, much to the delight of young patients.

Patients who were well enough to leave their rooms got to see Superman, Spiderman, and Captain America hanging from the building.

It was an exciting end to a day all about lifting the spirits of the young patients, who are the real superheroes of the day.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societychicago proudchildrenhospitalsuperheroesWinfield
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHICAGO PROUD
South Chicago art center offers free programs for kids and young adults
Geneva teens honored for helping to save woman from burning car
Boxing Out Negativity program encourages kids to put down guns, pick up gloves
Chicago hospital hosts baby shower for more than 100 moms
Group surprises CPS teachers with school supplies
More chicago proud
SOCIETY
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
Animal crackers remove cages from packaging after PETA complaint
AbbVie donates $100M to Ronald McDonald House Charities
Women claim they were denied jobs because of 'ghetto' names
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
More Society
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Show More
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
More News