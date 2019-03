Teen creates glitter-shooting prosthetic to spread joy & help others living with disabilities

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jordan Reeves was born without a portion of her left arm. So she designed a prosthetic that shoots glitter, to spread joy, and help change the way we think about physical differences. Jordan's creation is a part of the Museum of Science & Industry'sexhibit, which showcases how digital technology is transforming our clothes to enhance our lives.To learn more aboutTo learn about Jordan's organization,visit https://www.bornjustright.org