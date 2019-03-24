Teen creates glitter-shooting prosthetic to spread joy & help others living with disabilities

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jordan Reeves was born without a portion of her left arm. So she designed a prosthetic that shoots glitter, to spread joy, and help change the way we think about physical differences. Jordan's creation is a part of the Museum of Science & Industry's Wired to Wear exhibit, which showcases how digital technology is transforming our clothes to enhance our lives.
To learn more about Wired to Wear, Click Here.
To learn about Jordan's organization, Born Just Right, visit https://www.bornjustright.org
