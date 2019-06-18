Society

Texas restaurant rewards Houston teen who fed homeless with steak dinner

HOUSTON, Texas -- While thousands of teens celebrated their graduation with their friends and family, one teen decided she wanted to make a difference.

Leanne Carrasco celebrated her graduation by throwing a party for the homeless women and kids at the Star of Hope in Texas.

EMBED More News Videos

Leanne Carrasco celebrated her graduation - by throwing a party for the homeless women and kids at the Star of Hope.



The recent high school grad, who has volunteered there many times over the years, brought dozens of pizzas and hygiene kits for the residents.

A local restaurant heard of Leanne's generosity and offered her the graduation dinner she never had. Steak 48 hosted her and her family at their posh River Oaks location.

Leanne said she hopes to make a career out of giving back and will study nursing at Briar Cliff University in Iowa.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexashomelessgraduationpizzafeel good
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Pink Lady Bandit on the run after bank robberies in 3 states
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Show More
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
More TOP STORIES News