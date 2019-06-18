Texas restaurant rewards Houston teen who fed homeless with steak dinner

Leanne Carrasco celebrated her graduation by throwing a party for the homeless women and kids at the Star of Hope in Texas.
The recent high school grad, who has volunteered there many times over the years, brought dozens of pizzas and hygiene kits for the residents.
A local restaurant heard of Leanne's generosity and offered her the graduation dinner she never had. Steak 48 hosted her and her family at their posh River Oaks location.
Leanne said she hopes to make a career out of giving back and will study nursing at Briar Cliff University in Iowa.