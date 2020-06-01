Society

Multiple USPS post offices in Chicago temporarily suspend service or limit delivery

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The United States Postal Service announced Monday that they will be temporarily suspending service and limiting delivery in Chicago.

The change in service was made, "out of an abundance of caution," a USPS spokesman said in a statement.

"The Postal Service will continue to review the ongoing situation that is impacting communities. Under the advice of the Postal Inspection Service, these decisions are made to protect facilities and employees. USPS apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thank customers for their understanding at this time," according to the statement.

The following USPS delivery service offices have limited delivery:
Englewood, 60621 611 W. 63rd St.
Henry McGee, 60615/53 4601 S. Cottage Grove

Wicker Park, 60622/42 1419 W. Carroll
Ogden Park, 60636 6559 S. Ashland

Both James Worsham at 60619 7748 S. Cottage Grove and Finance Station at K 60647 3933 W. North will be closed.
