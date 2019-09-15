Society

Ring doorbell cam captures adorable moment 5-year-old salutes American flag

Doorbell camera video of a 5-year-old saluting the American flag is warming the hearts of Americans everywhere.

Preston Satterthwaite had finished a bike ride with his dad when he ran around to the front of his house.

"I was taking his bike in the garage and I thought he was following (behind) me," said Preston's dad, Mike Satterthwaite. "And as I was putting it (the bike) away, I turn around and noticed he was gone."

With pajamas and a bike helmet still on, Preston walked up to the American flag in front of his footsteps and began saying the pledge of allegiance.

The 5-year-old's sweet showcase of American pride was captured on the family's Ring doorbell camera. The family said they bought the camera after their old flag and mound was vandalized.

"It was kind of ironic that the moment someone pulled it down, led to us capturing this great moment," Mike said.

Preston recently learned the pledge in his kindergarten class and shared the reason he enjoys saying it.

"The United States is the best country ever," Preston said.

Preston's parents, Matt and Jessica, say it's a family moment their family will cherish forever.

"It was the typical mom pride moment that I'll never forget," Jessica said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaught on videou.s. & worldfeel goodsurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family finds 2,200 preserved fetuses on property of deceased abortion doctor
Chicago residents weigh in on plans to fill $838M budget deficit
Man critical, shot multiple times in Lincoln Park
Chicago chef leads new concept restaurant at Crate & Barrel in Oak Brook
Chicago AccuWeather: Early storms, cloudy Sunday
Woman dreams she swallowed engagement ring, wakes up to find she actually did
Otis the Pug, famous on Instagram, found after being stolen from apartment
Show More
South Side thieves drape jewelry over victims, then steal property: police
10-year-old Texas girl fighting brain-eating amoeba
5 injured in crash near Maggie Daley Park
Sojourner House offers housing for homeless medical patients
Humboldt Park man driven by dance to walk again
More TOP STORIES News