VIDEO: Proposal goes viral after man showers friends with rose petals

OTTAWA, Canada -- What's more romantic than roses? How about a shower of rose petals as a man gets down on one knee?

A so-called petal thrower is now internet famous after helping make his buddy's proposal even more special.

It happened in front of a cheering crowd in Ottawa, Canada, earlier this month. Video of the his friend popping the question has been viewed more than 14 million times on Twitter.

The petal thrower, identified as Wael Mansour, has embraced his fame - changing his social media handles and adding pictures of him during the proposal.

He says he's available for other proposals.
