Society

Virtual Community Chat addressing Hate Crimes against the Asian Community in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On May 29, 2020, the Chinese American Service League (CASL) in partnership with City of Chicago Commission on Human Relations, ABC7 Chicago and Asian Americans Advancing Justice will host a virtual chat in honor of Asian Pacific American Heritage month.

Hosted by ABC7's Judy Hsu the event will be a lively discussion about the Asian American experience in the Age of COVID-19 with special emphasis on the increase in hate crime and what is being done to address this issue.

Date and Time: Friday, May 29, 2020 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Location: Register for Zoom webinar

Emcees: Judy Hsu (ABC-7)

Panelists:
Kenneth Gunn, Acting Commissioner for City of Chicago Human Relations Commission
Andy Kang, Executive Director of Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Chicago

Risa Lanier, Chief of the Criminal Prosecutions Bureau, Cook County State's Attorney's Office
Paul Luu, Chief Executive Officer of the Chinese American Service League

About the Chinese American Service League
For over 40 years, the Chinese American Service League's (CASL) comprehensive programs have connected families and individuals in the greater Chicago Chinese community with the vital support they need: providing an educational and cultural foundation for our children, ensuring our seniors live full and independent lives with dignity, enhancing education and training for tomorrow's workforce, putting immigrants on the pathway to citizenship, and securing our community's housing and financial well-being.
