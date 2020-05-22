Virtual Community Chat addressing Hate Crimes against the Asian Community in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On May 29, 2020, the Chinese American Service League (CASL) in partnership with City of Chicago Commission on Human Relations, ABC7 Chicago and Asian Americans Advancing Justice will host a virtual chat in honor of Asian Pacific American Heritage month.Hosted by ABC7's Judy Hsu the event will be a lively discussion about the Asian American experience in the Age of COVID-19 with special emphasis on the increase in hate crime and what is being done to address this issue.Friday, May 29, 2020 12:00 PM - 1:00 PMJudy Hsu (ABC-7)Kenneth Gunn, Acting Commissioner for City of Chicago Human Relations CommissionAndy Kang, Executive Director of Asian Americans Advancing Justice-ChicagoRisa Lanier, Chief of the Criminal Prosecutions Bureau, Cook County State's Attorney's OfficePaul Luu, Chief Executive Officer of the Chinese American Service LeagueAbout the Chinese American Service League