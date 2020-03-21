'We Will Be Back': Carnival ship sailing past Texas sends lighthearted message

GALVESTON, Texas -- Like so many other vacation options, the cruise ship industry is idled by the COVID-19 outbreak.However, one ship harbored in Galveston, Texas has a message of hope for future travelers.A camera on The Strand in Galveston captured a distorted image of a cruise ship, appearing to spell a lighthearted message."We Will Be Back" was seen lit by the ship lights as they passed through the area.Across the United States, people are preparing for months of potential disruptions as the new coronavirus continues spreading to more communities.The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a pandemic and U.S. and state officials across the country are taking actions to limit large gatherings of people, impose travel restrictions and ask Americans to make other adjustments to their daily lives and habits.