What can be recycled in Chicago?

By and Ann Pistone, and Stephanie Zimmermann of the Chicago Sun-Times
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a list of what can and cannot be recycled in Chicago's Blue Cart program. For other communities, check with your local government.

DON'T RECYCLE THAT:

  • Styrofoam, including packing peanuts

  • Plastic shopping bags

  • Plastic food wrap

  • Plastic cutlery and straws

  • Dry-cleaning bags

  • Plastic newspaper sleeves

  • Plastic gift cards and hotel keys

  • Old household glassware

  • Greasy pizza boxes or other soiled cardboard

  • Hard-cover books

  • Razors

  • Zippered plastic bags

  • Photographs

  • Gift bows

  • Metal or plastic hangers

  • Plastic #6

  • Mystery plastic (has no number)

  • Reusable water bottles (metal or plastic, unless numbered)

  • Paint cans

  • Containers for toxic substances

  • Prescription pill containers

  • Cellphones (Go to EARTH911.com for cellphone recyclers)

  • Batteries

  • Lightbulbs

  • Old clothing

  • Carpeting

  • Bubble wrap


    • DO RECYCLE THIS:

  • Aluminum cans (soda, beer, etc.)

  • Steel cans (vegetables, beans, sauces, etc.)

  • Newspapers

  • Magazines

  • Junk mail (including envelopes with film window)

  • Corrugated cardboard boxes (flatten them)

  • Cardboard boxes (cereal and other products)

  • Paper shopping bags

  • Paper towel or toilet paper cardboard tubes


  • Paperback books, telephone books

  • Paper documents

  • Gift wrapping paper

  • Paper packing material

  • Glass jars

  • Wine bottles

  • Glass soda or beer bottles


  • Empty plastic water bottles

  • Plastic #1

  • Plastic #2

  • Plastic #3

  • Plastic #4

  • Plastic #5

  • Plastic #7
