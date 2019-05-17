What can be recycled in Chicago?

DON'T

Styrofoam, including packing peanuts

Plastic shopping bags

Plastic food wrap

Plastic cutlery and straws

Dry-cleaning bags

Plastic newspaper sleeves

Plastic gift cards and hotel keys

Old household glassware

Greasy pizza boxes or other soiled cardboard

Hard-cover books

Razors

Zippered plastic bags

Photographs

Gift bows

Metal or plastic hangers

Plastic #6

Mystery plastic (has no number)

Reusable water bottles (metal or plastic, unless numbered)

Paint cans

Containers for toxic substances

Prescription pill containers

Cellphones (Go to EARTH911.com for cellphone recyclers)

Batteries

Lightbulbs

Old clothing

Carpeting

Bubble wrap

DO

Aluminum cans (soda, beer, etc.)

Steel cans (vegetables, beans, sauces, etc.)

Newspapers

Magazines

Junk mail (including envelopes with film window)

Corrugated cardboard boxes (flatten them)

Cardboard boxes (cereal and other products)

Paper shopping bags

Paper towel or toilet paper cardboard tubes

Paperback books, telephone books

Paper documents

Gift wrapping paper

Paper packing material

Glass jars

Wine bottles

Glass soda or beer bottles

Empty plastic water bottles

Plastic #1

Plastic #2

Plastic #3

Plastic #4

Plastic #5

Plastic #7

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a list of what can and cannot be recycled in Chicago's Blue Cart program. For other communities, check with your local government.