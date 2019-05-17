BREAKING NEWS
What can be recycled in Chicago?
WLS
By
Jason Knowles
and Ann Pistone, and Stephanie Zimmermann of the Chicago Sun-Times
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a list of what can and cannot be recycled in Chicago's Blue Cart program. For other communities, check with your local government.
DON'T
RECYCLE THAT:
Styrofoam, including packing peanuts
Plastic shopping bags
Plastic food wrap
Plastic cutlery and straws
Dry-cleaning bags
Plastic newspaper sleeves
Plastic gift cards and hotel keys
Old household glassware
Greasy pizza boxes or other soiled cardboard
Hard-cover books
Razors
Zippered plastic bags
Photographs
Gift bows
Metal or plastic hangers
Plastic #6
Mystery plastic (has no number)
Reusable water bottles (metal or plastic, unless numbered)
Paint cans
Containers for toxic substances
Prescription pill containers
Cellphones (Go to EARTH911.com for cellphone recyclers)
Batteries
Lightbulbs
Old clothing
Carpeting
Bubble wrap
DO
RECYCLE THIS:
Aluminum cans (soda, beer, etc.)
Steel cans (vegetables, beans, sauces, etc.)
Newspapers
Magazines
Junk mail (including envelopes with film window)
Corrugated cardboard boxes (flatten them)
Cardboard boxes (cereal and other products)
Paper shopping bags
Paper towel or toilet paper cardboard tubes
Paperback books, telephone books
Paper documents
Gift wrapping paper
Paper packing material
Glass jars
Wine bottles
Glass soda or beer bottles
Empty plastic water bottles
Plastic #1
Plastic #2
Plastic #3
Plastic #4
Plastic #5
Plastic #7
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
