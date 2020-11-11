Manhattan's famous Rockefeller Center Christmas tree will come from Oneonta, New York

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5735472" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> AccuWeather takes us back to New York City in 1931 when the first Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was erected.

It’s been unseasonably warm this week but Troop C is in the Christmas spirit! It’s been officially announced that the Rockefeller tree will be coming from the Oneonta area. Many of the branches from the tree have been secured and it will be cut down tomorrow. 🎄 pic.twitter.com/TQNb8dIM3K — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) November 11, 2020

NEW YORK -- Manhattan's famous Rockefeller Center Christmas tree will be making its way to New York City from Oneonta, New York this year.The 75-foot-tall, 45-foot in diameter, 11-ton Norway Spruce will be cut down and hoisted by a huge crane onto a 115-foot-long trailer on Thursday at 8 a.m.Daddy Al's General Store in Oneonta is donating the 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree.Officials say the tree will be brought into Manhattan by flatbed truck and will be erected at Rockefeller Center on Saturday.The New York State Police also tweeted about the exciting news.Each year, thousands of spectators pack into Rockefeller Center for one of the grandest displays of the holiday season - the lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.