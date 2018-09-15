SOCIETY

Woman claims she was denied service at Taco Bell for speaking English

A woman claims she was denied service at Taco Bell because she does not speak Spanish.

A Florida woman said she was turned away from a Taco Bell drive-through because she didn't speak Spanish.

Alexandria Montgomery said she asked another worker to take her order, but that worker also refused to help her because she didn't speak Spanish.

The worker suggested Montgomery go to another Taco Bell location where she could order in English.

Taco Bell said they are working to make sure a similar incident does not happen again.
