Woman sues ex for child support 50 years after divorce

50 years after divorce woman sues ex-husband for child support. Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on March 25, 2019.

SAN DIEGO, Calif. -- A California woman is taking her ex-husband to court, seeking money she says he long ago failed to pay and that she never fought to get.

Toni Anderson divorced her husband some 50 years ago, KGTV reports.

As part of the settlement, he was ordered to pay child support for their then 3-year-old daughter.

However, Anderson says her ex fled to Canada and never paid a dime.

Now that she's retired and money is tight, she says it's high time he paid up for the expenses she shouldered all alone.

"I don't think enough women get this, and I think they're afraid," Anderson said. "I think he's a little bit panicked, and I'm very happy because I was panicked all these years. Now, it's his turn."

The original order made her ex pay $160 per month. But with accrued interest, that's $170,000 in today's dollars.

Lawyers for the ex-husband declined to comment.
