Women rallied at Daley Plaza in Chicago on Equal Pay Day, April 10.This date symbolizes how many more days women must work to earn the same as their male colleagues did in 2017. Many people gathered at Daley Plaza to protest the inequality.Despite some gains, women are still lagging behind men.According to the National Partnership for Women and Families, women who work full-time-year round only earn $0.80 to every $1.00 men earn.