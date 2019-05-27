Society

World War II vet performs chilling national anthem on harmonica

HARRISON, New Jersey -- One day before Memorial Day, a 96-year-old World War II veteran performed a rendition of the national anthem that no one in attendance will soon forget.

Pete DuPre is also known as "Harmonica Pete." The veteran served as a medic during the war and treated wounded service members all over Europe.

RELATED: Soldier places flag during Memorial Day event through storm in 'jaw-dropping' display of 'discipline and dedication to duty'
EMBED More News Videos

A member of The Old Guard pushed past a torrential downpour to place a flag honoring fallen soldiers.


His performance before the U.S. Women's soccer match moved many to tears. The U.S. team went on to defeat Mexico, securing their spot in next month's FIFA World Cup.

RELATED: Chicago area marks Memorial Day with ceremonies, parades
EMBED More News Videos

A ceremony honored a soldier from Englewood who received the nation's highest honor.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew jerseymilitaryu.s. & worldmemorial dayfeel goodveteran
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
33 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago Memorial Day weekend violence
Live Radar: Tornado Watch in effect for Chicago area until 9PM
Schaumburg man found dead; homicide investigation underway
Mom of twins needs another bone marrow donor after 2nd diagnosis
Soldier presses on with Memorial Day event through storm
Girl, 15, missing from Jefferson Park
DACA recipient heads to Harvard Medical School
Show More
Beloved father shot to death on front porch
Bill to remove abortion restrictions sent to Ill. House
Ga. residents throw retirement party for beloved neighborhood mailman
Uncle arrested in search for missing 5-year-old girl
Bald eaglet dies weeks after hatching in nest watched on livestream
More TOP STORIES News