World War II vet performs chilling national anthem on harmonica

HARRISON, New Jersey -- One day before Memorial Day, a 96-year-old World War II veteran performed a rendition of the national anthem that no one in attendance will soon forget.Pete DuPre is also known as "Harmonica Pete." The veteran served as a medic during the war and treated wounded service members all over Europe.His performance before the U.S. Women's soccer match moved many to tears. The U.S. team went on to defeat Mexico, securing their spot in next month's FIFA World Cup.