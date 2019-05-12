Society

World War II veteran honored with Oak Lawn street sign

Bob Wilcox was among the thousands of GI's who stormed the beaches of Normandy 75 years ago.

Saturday, he was honored by his many friends and neighbors in suburban Oak Lawn.

The street where Wilcox and his family have lived for years has now been designated Honorary Robert Wilcox Way.

It's a tribute not only for his service in World War II, but also for his involvement in charitable and veteran's organizations as well as being a Boy Scout Leader.

Wilcox and several other Chicago D-Day survivors will be part of a special day of recognition on June 6, which is the 75th Anniversary of D-Day.
