Yo-Yo Ma performing across Chicago as part of 'Day of Action' against gun violence

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cellist Yo-Yo Ma will be taking part in a "Day of Action" against gun violence and performing across the city.The activities mark the end of Ma's role as the Chicago Symphony Orchestra's Judson and Joyce Green Creative Consultant.At 9 a.m., Ma will play at the Greening of North Lawndale at 19th Street and Kostner Avenue, where the community will come together to plant trees and site stones and continuing the construction of Unity Park.At 1:30 p.m., Ma will be at the National Museum of Mexican Art, 1852 W. 19th Street for a cultural conversation and an installation of the living mural, "The Gun Chronicles: A Story of America."At 5 p.m. as part of Make Music Chicago, Ma will join local musicians on the Chicago Riverwalk between Franklin and Lake streets.There will be another Make Music Chicago concert at 6:30 p.m., at Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St., with the concert band play-along Sousapalooza.