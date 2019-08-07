Young cancer survivor from Park Ridge meets favorite Cub, Albert Almora Jr.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A young baseball player and cancer survivor had his dream come true at Wrigley Field Wednesday when he met his favorite Cubs player, Albert Almora, Jr.It's a thrill for any Cubs fan to meet their favorite player, but for 14-year-old Dylan Provenzano, getting a hug from Almora has taken on special meaning.Two years ago Provenzano was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma, a rare bone cancer found in his fibula. The first sign something was wrong was when he was playing baseball and his leg kept buckling. Initial checkups didn't find anything, until a new doctor recommended an X-ray."She found an abnormality and by that night we were told there's a mass in his leg and it's gonna be a whole new world," his mother Samantha Provenzano recalled.Provenzano had a tough road ahead of him. His fibula was removed and he underwent 14 rounds of chemo. To make it through, the Park Ridge family relied on what they called "Cubs therapy" - watching a Cubs game every night."It's the thing that helped us through all of this and it's our happy place," Samantha said.Dylan's determination also helped in his recovery. After surgery, doctors projected it would take at least six weeks for him to walk again, but he did it in 10 days."I just kept in my head, keep doing this and you're gonna play baseball," Dylan said.Now Provenzano's physically stronger than before and back playing baseball. He hopes to pitch in the pros one day."He's an inspiration to me for everything that he's been through and where he is now," his father Adam Provenzano said.