Softball League takes pride in welcoming everyone

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Montrose Softball League Association is the largest LGBTQ+ sports organization in greater Houston. It is open to all people to come play ball. Members say the community created by the league of more than 30 teams is a place for LGBTQ+ people and allies to compete and hang out in a safe space. As there are events and get-togethers both on the diamond and off.

The league and its sponsors have a major focus on fundraising. Leaders say the MSLA donates a percentage of its annual revenue to local charities every year with a focus on the LGBTQ+ community.
