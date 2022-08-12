Alderman files ordinance to prevent changes to Chicago's Soldier Field stadium

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago alderman is trying to put a stop to potential changes to Soldier Field.

Alderman Ray Lopez filed an order Thursday to prohibit Tax Increment Financing (TIF) money to the Chicago Park District if any alteration is made to the name "Solider Field" or its monuments.

"Selling the name of Soldier Field is an indignity to the living memory of our military men and women who paid the ultimate sacrificed for our country," said Lopez. "In the absence of genuine leadership, City Council must rise up to gimmicks and budgetary tricks."

Thursday marks 100 years since the groundbreaking for the Municipal Grant Park Stadium, later renamed Soldier Field on November 11, 1925, in honor of US soldiers who died in combat during World War I, the alderman said in a press release.

"Soldier Field is a living reminder to us of those who served and sacrificed their lives for our freedom." Lopez added. "We have an obligation to honor the memory of our fallen soldiers in perpetuity just as we honor our police brothers and sisters with their memorial which would be protected with this ordinance." said Lopez.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot recently announced three proposals for renovations to the stadium. One of the proposals includes a dome that would enclose it. Lightfoot's plans are estimated to cost more than $2 billion.