Some arrests made as large groups of teens gather on Mag Mile

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police said as many as 500 teens, many broken into groups of 50 to 100, congregated in Millennium Park and Michigan Avenue Wednesday evening.

About 30 people were arrested, mostly Chicago Public School high school students, police said. Police had some administrators come downtown to apparently identify some of the students involved.

The arrests were made for fighting, trespassing, disobeying police and harassing people, police said. No serious injuries were reported.

Police said the teens came off the Red Line around 5 p.m. and walked downtown.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopriver northmillennium parkteenagersmagnificent milechicago police department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Pink Lady Bandit on the run after bank robberies in 3 states
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Show More
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
More TOP STORIES News