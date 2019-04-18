Some arrests made as large groups of teens gather on Mag Mile

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police said as many as 500 teens, many broken into groups of 50 to 100, congregated in Millennium Park and Michigan Avenue Wednesday evening.About 30 people were arrested, mostly Chicago Public School high school students, police said. Police had some administrators come downtown to apparently identify some of the students involved.The arrests were made for fighting, trespassing, disobeying police and harassing people, police said. No serious injuries were reported.Police said the teens came off the Red Line around 5 p.m. and walked downtown.