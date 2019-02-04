An heir to a Chicago area auto dealer group is accused of having sex with an unconscious woman in a Florida hotel room.Edward Napleton Jr., whose family owns Napleton Auto Group, appeared in court on Monday after he was charged with sexual battery stemming from an incident in August.Surveillance video from a West Palm Beach hotel showed a woman falling to the ground outside her room.Hotel staff returned her to her room, but about an hour later, police said Napleton entered the room and stayed there for about six hours.Forensic tests showed Napleton's DNA was found on the victim's body.The Napleton Auto Group says it fully supports Ed Napleton and that he did nothing wrong. In a statement, they said: "Our company has strict policies and procedures in place to protect the safety and well-being of all employees. In this case, no policy or law was violated. We fully support Eddie as he fights to clear his name in court and trust that justice will prevail."