Illinois National Guard members' guns stolen in Morgan Park car burglaries, sources say

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Sources: IL Guard members' guns stolen in Morgan Park car burglaries

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men who said they are part of the Illinois National Guard said their guns were stolen from their cars outside of a Morgan Park nightclub Friday morning.

Chicago police said at about 12:04 a.m., a person or persons broke into five cars parked on the street parked outside a nightclub in the 11400-block of South Davol Street. The thieves smashed windows and stole items from the cars.

A person at the scene said two of the victims identified themselves as members of the Illinois National Guard. Both did said they had weapons taken from their cars, along with other personal items.

"I had weapons in taken," said break-in victim Rashad Tate. "I had three weapons taken out of my car and my bulletproof vest taken out of my car."

"My whole back window gone, they went through my car and took everything I had," said victim Arthur Hudson. "It was like a shock to me."

Police said Area Two detectives are investigating and that no one is in custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagomorgan parkburglarynational guardchicago crimechicago police departmentguns
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bolingbrook teen dies from COVID 2 days after diagnosis
IDES callback frustrations grow as lawmakers fight for answers
Boy, 12, accidentally shot by another child playing with gun, CPD says
CPD sergeant allegedly took bribe from diver who found Rizzo's wedding ring in Belmont Harbor
Darren Green Jr.'s family wants IL state trooper charged with murder
Gov. Pritzker: IL moves into Bridge Phase of reopening May 14
Girl shoots 3 at Idaho middle school, teacher disarms her
Show More
Officials announce boil order after South Side pumping station fails
Teen gives away money saved for college after winning scholarship
Judge alters "red flag" process after Indiana FedEx shooting
Casey Urlacher files to run for Illinois State Senate
New terrorism charges in plot to kidnap MI governor could bring life sentences
More TOP STORIES News