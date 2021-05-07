Illinois National Guard members' guns stolen in Morgan Park car burglaries, sources say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men who said they are part of the Illinois National Guard said their guns were stolen from their cars outside of a Morgan Park nightclub Friday morning.Chicago police said at about 12:04 a.m., a person or persons broke into five cars parked on the street parked outside a nightclub in the 11400-block of South Davol Street. The thieves smashed windows and stole items from the cars.A person at the scene said two of the victims identified themselves as members of the Illinois National Guard. Both did said they had weapons taken from their cars, along with other personal items."I had weapons in taken," said break-in victim Rashad Tate. "I had three weapons taken out of my car and my bulletproof vest taken out of my car.""My whole back window gone, they went through my car and took everything I had," said victim Arthur Hudson. "It was like a shock to me."Police said Area Two detectives are investigating and that no one is in custody.