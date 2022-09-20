Chicago fire crews respond to South Austin explosion, building collapse; at least 6 hurt

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago fire officials were responding to a structure collapse caused by an apparent explosion in South Austin Tuesday morning. Several people were injured.

CFD tweeted just after 9:20 a.m. that five ambulances had been requested to Washington Street and Central Avenue. The number was later increased to 10.

Chicago fire officials said at least six people were injured in the incident.

The structure was being searched, CFD said.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesman said there had been an explosion, but it was not known what caused it.

Chopper 7HD flew above the scene as bricks from the building could be seen piled on top of cars parked nearby. Firefighters could also be seen making entry into the building.

Peoples Gas crews were responding to the scene.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.