Roof collapses after fire breaks out at Fuller Park home; no injuries reported, CFD says

A roof collapsed during a house fire in Fuller Park on West 45th Street. The Chicago Fire Department said no one was hurt.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A house fire broke out Saturday morning on the city's South Side, the Chicago Fire Department said.

SEE ALSO | Blaze kills Pennsylvania firefighter's 10 relatives, 3 of them children

The roof of the Fuller Park home, located on West 45th Street, collapsed before firefighters were able to get the blaze under control.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is not yet known, CFD said.

RELATED | 4 teens charged in fire that destroyed Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles