Teen boy shot, critically injured in South Chicago: CPD

Chicago police said teen shot while standing in the street

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, March 9, 2023 1:48PM
Teen boy shot, critically injured in South Chicago: CPD
A South Chicago shooting left a teen boy injured on South Phillips Avenue early Thursday morning, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 17-year-old boy was shot and critically injured early Thursday morning on Chicago's South Side, Chicago police said.

The boy was standing on the street just before 12:55 a.m. in the 8300-block of South Phillips Avenue in the city's South Chicago neighborhood when shots were fired, CPD said.

Chicago fire officials took him to University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He's listed in critical condition, police said.

There was no one in custody later Thursday morning, and Area Two detectives are investigating.

