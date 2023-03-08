WATCH LIVE

Chicago shooting on CTA bus in Chatham injures 34-year-old man, CPD says

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 10:28PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a man was shot on a CTA bus in Chatham Wednesday after an argument turned physical.

Police said just before 1:30 p.m. a 34-year-old man got into an argument with someone else on a CTA bus in the 8100-block of South Cottage Grove.

A physical struggle ensued, and when the victim was in the doorway of the bus the other man pulled out a gun and shot the 34-year-old. He was struck in the stomach and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition, police said.

CTA officials confirmed the incident happened on a #4 Cottage Grove bus.

Police have not said whether anyone was taken into custody. No further details have been released.

Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
