Man killed, woman injured in South Chicago shooting, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were shot, one fatally, at a South Side building on Saturday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the South Chicago neighborhood's 8700 block of South Burley Avenue at about 11:06 p.m., police said. A 27-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were in a third-floor hallway when gunfire broke out.

The man was shot in the back and pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The Chicago Fire Department transported the woman, who was shot in the leg, to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating. Police have not provided further information about the shooting.