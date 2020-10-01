South Holland firefighter reportedly dies after dive training exercise; remembered in somber Chicago procession

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A procession began early Thursday morning from Northwestern Memorial Hospital to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.A south suburban South Holland firefighter in his 20s reportedly died after a dive training exercise in Bourbonnais Wednesday afternoon. The exercise reportedly took place in a Kankakee County quarry.South Holland and Kankakee County officials did not immediately provide additional information about the circumstances surrounding the incident. The firefighter's identity has not been released, and it's not clear for how long he worked at the department.South Holland officials were flying the flag at half-mast early Thursday.