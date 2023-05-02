WATCH LIVE

1 shot after domestic dispute in church parking lot, South Holland police say

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 10:50PM
1 shot in South Holland domestic dispute, police say
Police in suburban South Holland said a man was shot in a domestic dispute Tuesday afternoon. A suspect is in custody.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- South Holland police said one person was injured in a shooting following a domestic dispute Tuesday afternoon.

Police said two men got into a domestic dispute in the parking lot of Power and Light Evangelistic Church on South Park Avenue, adjacent to Beacon Hill Preparatory Academy.

No one in the church or school or any bystanders were harmed, police said. One of the men suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

An investigation is ongoing, but a suspect is in custody police said. No further information has been released.

