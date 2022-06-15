child injured

Child injured in South Shore, authorities say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Police cars

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A child was injured Wednesday on the city's South Side, authorities said.

The child was transported to Comer Children's Hospital and the incident remains ongoing, the Chicago Police Department said.

CFD said paramedics were working on the child, who was hurt at 7044 South Chappel Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood.

SEE ALSO | Father accused of drowning kids in Round Lake Beach; bond set at $10M

CFD initially said the child fell from a third-story window, but police said preliminary information indicated that child did not fall out of a window.

Authorities did not provide information on the child's condition.

Authorities did not provide further information about the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagosouth shorechild injuredchicago fire department
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD INJURED
8 injured, 4 kids seriously hurt in north suburban crash, ISP says
5 kids, police officer injured in South Side crash; 1 in custody: CPD
Boy among 3 hospitalized in Beverly house fire: CFD
'We sprung into action': Good Samaritan pulled 3 from water in FL
TOP STORIES
'I tried so hard': Mother speaks out after father allegedly kills kids
Fed attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994
North Side residents raise concerns about plans for new Metra wall
Weather in Chicago: Seniors without AC amid Excessive Heat Warning
Dr. Anthony Fauci tests positive for COVID
John Hinkley Jr. freed from court oversight after decades
Pride flags stolen from west suburban homes, causing damage: police
Show More
3 inmates who escaped jail by cutting through ceiling back in custody
CPD: Woman charged after hitting officer with squad car while naked
Former Gov. Quinn again pushing for Chicago mayoral term limit
COVID Update: IL reports 5,737 new cases, 5 deaths
Chicago Weather: Still scorching, storm late Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News