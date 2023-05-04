Chicago shooting: 2 injured, 1 seriously in South Shore shootout, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were injured, one seriously, in a Thursday afternoon shootout on Chicago's South Side, police said.

The shooting happened in the South Shore neighborhood's 7700 block of South Colfax Avenue at about 12:33 p.m., police said.

Police said 37-year-old man was outside his work truck when someone opened fire. The victim was struck in the stomach. He then returned fire, striking the offender in the thigh.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, and the offender was transported to Trinity Hospital in an unknown condition, police said.

Area Detectives are investigating with charges pending.

