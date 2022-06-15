sports

Title IX: Woman coaches for stepfather's softball organization after inspiring him to include girls

ESPN inaugurating newly refurbished softball field in South Shore
By and Blanca Rios
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman who inspired stepfather to include girls in softball now coaches

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's been 50 years since the signing of Title IX.

That's the civil rights law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school or educational program receiving federal financial assistance.

In celebration, ESPN is inaugurating a newly refurbished softball field in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood.

"It was more than a sport because I wasn't much of an athlete, it was my way to get out of the house and meet new people," said Lost Boyz Coach and Successful Youth Leader Marilyn Dixon.

Dixon was 9 years old when she first started playing softball.

"My daddy had his baseball organization so I said let me get into softball. And that's how I started playing," she said.

Her stepfather, Lavonte Stewart runs the Lost Boyz softball program. The group uses the power of sport to encourage positive social change in young people. But it was Marilyn that inspired him to allow girls to play.

"Being a girl dad, I said maybe we'll have to develop something. So Lost Girlz was kind of born then," said Lost Boyz Founding Executive Director LaVonte Stewart Sr.

Marilyn went on to play softball all four years of high school. And now, at 19 years old, she's giving back as a Lost Girlz coach and a Successful Youth Leader.

"So for me as a coach, for what I went through when I was playing, I had a fun experience. So I make it fun for them and make them want to bring people and make them come out, because you never know what someone is going through at home," she said.

And now, the girls get to play on a new refurbished field made possible by the global nonprofit Love.Futbol and ESPN.

"Representation matters for young African-American girls to see them in the sport with a single-digit participating rate," Stewart Sr. said. "We just want to encourage young black girls around Chicago that they have a place in this sport."

"I'm proud of myself because I feel like i did something in my neighborhood// Seeing how far we came and seeing girls in major leagues and stuff like that it makes me feel happy because we're finally getting what we deserve," Dixon said.

Marilyn currently attends Chicago State University, but she plans to transfer to UIC to play softball there. She's also super busy co-running her own concession business called Hot Girlz Grills.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschicagosouth shorebaseballsoftballsportsequal rights
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPORTS
Softball League takes pride in welcoming everyone
Daniel Suárez grabs historic NASCAR Cup Series win at Sonoma
White Sox broadcaster Steve Stone celebrates 40 years in booth
White Sox manager Tony La Russa says anthem protest 'not appropriate'
TOP STORIES
'I tried so hard': Mother speaks out after father allegedly kills kids
Fed attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994
North Side residents raise concerns about plans for new Metra wall
Weather in Chicago: Seniors without AC amid Excessive Heat Warning
Chicago seeks lifeguards amid shortage, rising temperatures
Man killed in deadly shooting at 79th Street CTA Red Line station: CPD
Child injured on South Side, authorities say
Show More
Ford recalls nearly 3M vehicles over gear-shifting safety concerns
Dr. Anthony Fauci tests positive for COVID
John Hinkley Jr. freed from court oversight after decades
Pride flags stolen from west suburban homes, causing damage: police
Chicago Weather: Muggy with storms late Wednesday night
More TOP STORIES News