chicago public schools

Youth ambassadors encourage fellow CPS students to get COVID vaccine ahead of school year

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Youth ambassadors urge peers to get vaccinated ahead of school year

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of South Shore Works youth ambassadors have been pounding the pavement all summer, going door to door trying to convince more Chicagoans to get the vaccine.

"If we can just get one person vaccinated, I think I did a lot because that one person can be in contact with thousand other people," said youth ambassador Yukon Townsend.

Despite their efforts, their work has been frustrating and an uphill battle, especially with their own peers.

RELATED: Cook Co. announces 'universal' mask guidance regardless of vaccination status

Among Chicago's 12-17 year olds, only 37.3% are fully vaccinated and 49.8% have received at least one dose.

"They are going back to school in a month and most of them are not vaccinated, and that is scary for teachers, principals [and] parents," said fellow youth ambassador Melody Jones.

Chicago Public Schools begin August 30, and while CPS does not have an exact number of how many CPS students are vaccinated, demand at their school-based sites has been low.

Elayja Stewart is a 17-year-old CPS student. She believes having youth convince youth is the key to getting more students vaccinated.

"It's not like you have an adult coming to tell you you need to get vaccinated, you have a person your age advocating for you, giving you reasons why you should," Stewart said.

The youth ambassadors said their biggest challenge is overcoming the rumors and apathy.

RELATED: CDC warns of delta variant's extreme contagiousness, severity

"I've heard religious reasons, conspiracy theories, I've heard I don't care, I don't want want to," Jones said.

The Chicago's Teachers Union acknowledges its goal to get 80% of students vaccinated by October will be tough and CPS plans back-to-school events that include vaccinations.

When school starts in just a few weeks, CPS also plans on having standing vaccination sites at schools across the city in neighborhoods with low vaccination rates.

Until then, South Shore Works youth ambassadors will keep trying.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoback to schoolcoronavirus chicagochicago public schoolscovid 19 vaccine
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Illinois governor signs elected Chicago school board measure
CPS teacher creates bookmobile to encourage summer learning
Some CPS parents, Dr. Arwady voice support for mask decision
CPS to require masks, enforce 3-foot social distancing
TOP STORIES
Cook Co. announces 'universal' indoor mask guidance
IL reports 2,348 COVID cases, 8 deaths
Carol Stream woman charged after Yellowstone bear encounter
'Real life' SpongeBob and Patrick discovered in Atlantic Ocean
Rescued animals get second chance at life at Shedd
IN Silver Alert issued for 2 missing girls in 'extreme danger': police
Disney joins list of companies requiring vaccine for nonunion workers
Show More
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cool
Bob Odenkirk 'going to be okay' after small heart attack
COVID cases keep rising and Lollapalooza keeps going
Disney+ 'The Stories Continue' summer tour is in Grant Park
CDC document warns delta variant spreads as easily as chickenpox
More TOP STORIES News