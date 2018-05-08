South suburban Wendy's supervisor accused of sexual abuse

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) --
The manager of a south suburban fast food restaurant is accused of sexually abusing a young employee.

The Will County Sheriff's Office said Philip Buroff, 25, of Frankfort faces aggravated criminal sexual abuse charges.

Buroff is a supervisor at a Wendy's restaurant in Mokena.

Prosecutors say he had a sexual relationship with a 16-year old worker. The victim said she and Buroff worked together at the restaurant in Mokena and over the course of a year the relationship expanded to inappropriate sexual advancements over texts and private social media. It later turned into engaging in sex.

He has also been a supervisor at Wendy's restaurants in Frankfort, Mokena, Manteno and Matteson.

Detectives are trying to determine if Buroff possibly had other relationships with other underage victims.
