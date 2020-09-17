coronavirus chicago

Southport Lanes closing doors to Lakeview bar, bowling, billiards hall

Southport Lanes' closing comes after shuttering of Guthries, Redmond's Ale House in Lakeview
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The historic Southport Lanes in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood is closing down for good.

The bar, bowling alley and billiards hall was built around 1900.

Tucked away in a Chicago neighborhood speakeasy, you can go bowling like it's 1922 all over again!



During the Prohibition era, it became a speakeasy and an illegal gambling parlor.

The building was remodeled in 2003 but kept its original look, including hand-set bowling lanes.

People are encouraged to visit Southport Lanes' sidewalk cafe, located at 3325 N. Southport Ave., until it shuts down on Sept. 27. There is also limited indoor seating, but bowling and billiards are not available due to COVID-19.

Its hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, from noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday.

The Schlitz Brewery first constructed the building, named The Nook. The name changed to Southport Lanes in 1922.

Visit southportlanes.com for more information.
