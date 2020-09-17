Southport Lanes closing doors to Lakeview bar, bowling, billiards hall

The bar, bowling alley and billiards hall was built around 1900.
During the Prohibition era, it became a speakeasy and an illegal gambling parlor.
The building was remodeled in 2003 but kept its original look, including hand-set bowling lanes.
RELATED: COVID-19's economic impact forces Wrigleyville bar to close, Gold Coast restaurant close behind
People are encouraged to visit Southport Lanes' sidewalk cafe, located at 3325 N. Southport Ave., until it shuts down on Sept. 27. There is also limited indoor seating, but bowling and billiards are not available due to COVID-19.
Its hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, from noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday.
RELATED: Guthrie's Tavern to close
The Schlitz Brewery first constructed the building, named The Nook. The name changed to Southport Lanes in 1922.
Visit southportlanes.com for more information.