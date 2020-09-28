coronavirus chicago

Chicago's historic Southport Lanes, Oak Lawn's Cupid Candies close Sunday due to COVID-19 pandemic struggles

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lakeview's Southport Lanes first opened in 1922, and a lot has changed since then with the neighborhood and the city.

Once a speakeasy and illegal gambling parlor in the '20s, Southport Lanes evolved into one of Chicago's most beloved billiards halls and bowling alleys, which until this year still used human pinsetters rather than a machine.

EMBED More News Videos

Tucked away in a Chicago neighborhood speakeasy, you can go bowling like it's 1922 all over again!



Then the pandemic hit.

"I've been telling everybody. It's not a wake, it's a celebration. It's a celebration of what we've done here," said Southport Lanes General Manager Phil Carneol. "I don't want people to be sad. I want people to keep their memories alive, what it meant to them and being part of real Chicago history."

Wendell Deeter, 55, is part of that history. He was a pin boy at age 13 and in charge of setting up two of the four bowling lanes.

"What would happen is when they had the tournaments, guys would put roll up money and put it in the balls. The finger holes of the balls. And if they left a couple of pins up, you'd pick up a stick and knock it down, so give them the strike. That's the way it worked. You take care of the pin boys, they take care of you," Deeter said.

Oak Lawn's Cupid Candies also closed Saturday.

The iconic candy store with its old-fashioned ice-cream parlor and soda fountain has been a staple in the neighborhood for 64 years.

A line out the door formed nearly as soon as they opened Sunday morning.

Four generations of a single-family came together to enjoy one last ice-cream shake in the parking lot.

"We used to go to 63rd street. My dad would take us when we kids. Letting us get a banana split, knowing we could never finish it, so he would finish it. So when we moved out this way we'd come out here. My kids, the grandparents would take my kids, us. I'd take my grandchildren now. We've all been here. It's all memories here," said Maureen Bianco.

And while it's certainly not the same, the factory will remain open so fans can still get their Cupid Candies fix online, same secret family recipes, albeit, under new ownership.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagolakeviewbarcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagobowling
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
IL reports 1,604 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths
Tips on 'homegating' during Bears game
Archdiocese of Chicago to broadcast Mass from Holy Name Cathedral on ABC 7
IL reports 2,441 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 1,604 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths
IL student-athletes, parents announce upcoming lawsuit regarding fall sports
24-hour Kenosha rally calls for justice for Jacob Blake, healing for city
NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017
Stolen car crashes into Michigan Ave. jewelry store
Stabbed woman's body pulled from Chicago River North Branch: CPD
49ers legend Joe Montana saves grandchild from suspected home intruder
Show More
5-year-old girl's death ruled a homicide, stabbed by family member
32 shot, 7 killed in weekend violence
Bears beat Falcons in week 3
Chicago man killed in Stone Park nightclub shooting
Activism comes to life in Goodman Theatre show
More TOP STORIES News