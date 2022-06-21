chicago city council

Chicago City Council committee expected to vote on higher threshold for speed camera Tuesday

Outdoor camera can capture vehicles going 6 miles over speed limit
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago City Council committee is meeting Tuesday to discuss possible changes to speed cameras in the city.

Right now, if you drive more than 6 miles over the speed limit, you can be ticketed.

This is an ongoing effort to raise the minimum speeding threshold for speed camera tickets to 10 miles per hour.

Right now, it's 6 to 9 miles an hour.

The Committee on Finance is expected to vote on the issue Tuesday.

Last year, the city's network of speed cameras started issuing $35 tickets to drivers caught going 6 miles per hour or more over the speed limit.

Ninth Ward Alderman Anthony Beale has been advocating this change; he has tried for more than a year to raise the speed-camera threshold.

He wants $35 tickets for drivers going 10 miles an hour over the limit, and $100 speeding tickets for those that go 11 miles per hour over the limit.

But not everyone agrees.

"And so the goal here is keep your money in your pockets. We want you to slow down. You don't have to get a ticket. Just drive the speed limit if you can, and we give you a little grace," said Gia Biagi, Chicago Department of Transportation commissioner.

After a two-hour hearing on the matter, the committee was abruptly recessed.

The vote on the speed ordinance was delayed until Tuesday.

