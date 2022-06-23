CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's the 50th anniversary of Title IX, well-known for gender equity including in sports.
Game On! Sports 4 Girls is launching a new campaign for summer called 'Future 50: Title IX for the next generation.'
"As we will explain to hundreds of campers, it was about going from a big red 'X' to that signified no to Title IX legislation that finally said 'yes,'" said Barb Lazarus, founder and owner of Game On! Sports 4 Girls.
MORE ON TITLE IX
For Lazarus, Title IX is personal. She used to sit on her lawn and watch boys on her block play baseball.
"They taught me how to throw a ball," said Lazarus. "From the time that I was able to throw a ball, it changed my life both on the sports field and off."
Lazarus says she learned confidence and now she's working to teach that confidence to young girls.
'Game On! Sports 4 Girls' camp teaches youth about Title IX
SUMMER CAMP
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News