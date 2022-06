'Game On! Sports 4 Girls' camp teaches youth about Title IX

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's the 50th anniversary of Title IX, well-known for gender equity including in sports. Game On! Sports 4 Girls is launching a new campaign for summer called 'Future 50: Title IX for the next generation.'"As we will explain to hundreds of campers, it was about going from a big red 'X' to that signified no to Title IX legislation that finally said 'yes,'" said Barb Lazarus, founder and owner of Game On! Sports 4 Girls.For Lazarus, Title IX is personal. She used to sit on her lawn and watch boys on her block play baseball."They taught me how to throw a ball," said Lazarus. "From the time that I was able to throw a ball, it changed my life both on the sports field and off."Lazarus says she learned confidence and now she's working to teach that confidence to young girls.